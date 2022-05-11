ANC sends condolences to Cuba following deadly hotel explosion

The ANC has expressed sympathy to the government and people of the Republic of Cuba following a hotel explosion in Havana.

The five-star Hotel Saratoga in Old Havana was gutted by fire after an apparent gas leak exploded last week. CBS News reported that the hotel was preparing to open after being closed for two years when the fire erupted, killing more than 40 people.

Cuba’s Ministry of Health confirmed on Tuesday that 54 people escaped with injuries, noting that 17 others are receiving medical care.

“The ANC hereby expresses its solidarity and sympathy to the government and people of Cuba, as well as condolences to the Cuban families that have lost their beloved ones in the tragedy that befell our sister country last Friday, the 6th of this month,” said the ANC.

The governing party said it admired the “gallant efforts” of the rescue teams in trying to save more people who were affected by the explosion.

“According to the report, rescue work continues at the disaster site in search of survivors, while work continues to remove debris. Whilst aware of how daunting this task is, with its concomitant risks, we nevertheless hope for the best outcomes and speedy recovery of all affected.”

Meanwhile, a high court in Pretoria on Tuesday dismissed with costs the government’s application for leave to appeal a court’s ruling that AfriForum could interdict it from donating R50-million to Cuba.

The court ruled that an interim judgment, such as an interdict preventing the R50-million donation, was not in the interest of justice.

AfriForum had contested the government’s appeal, arguing that it was the court’s responsibility to ensure departments act within the law and that the money is rather used to benefit the citizens of South Africa.

Upon victory in its application to interdict the donation, AfriForum said it would continue to fight against the siphoning of “taxpayers’ money”.

Reiner Duvenage, campaigns officer for strategy and content at AfriForum, tweeted: “@afriforum today successfully obtained an urgent interdict against the government’s R50-million donation to Cuba. We will continue to fight against the squandering of taxpayers’ money.”

