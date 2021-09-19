ANC Joburg region pays special tribute to its fallen Mayor

Johannesburg – The African National Congress’ Johannesburg region paid a tribute to late Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo on Sunday, following his tragic loss.

The region described Executive Mayor’s death as “a great loss to the Movement, and society at large” as he served his people with distinction.

The ANC penned down a statement conveying condolences to pay special honour to its Regional Executive Committee.

ANC GREATER JOHANNESBURG ON THE PASSING OF ITS REC MEMBER AND THE EXECUTIVE MAYOR OF JOHANNESBURG, COMRADE JOLIDEE MATONGO

“The late Executive Mayor, Jolidee Matongo, was a 46-year-old Soweto born former student activist.

“He started his activism at the age of 13 at Orlando West High School, where he joined the Soweto Students Congress (SOSCO) and Congress of South African Students (COSAS).

“He led both SOSCO and COSAS at the branch and zonal levels,” an issued statement read.

“Cde Jolidee was a youth activist and formed part of the ANC Youth League and participated in the Orlando West branch.

“He has also served as the ANC Youth League Regional Secretary and, in various capacities and was ultimately elected as the Regional Chairperson of the ANCYL in the Greater Johannesburg Region.

“Cde Jolidee has since served in the ANC Joburg Regional Executive Committee to date. He became the Regional Head of the Department of Information and Publicity and the Regional Spokesperson for the period of about eight years until he was appointed to the City of Joburg as the MMC of Finance by the late Executive Mayor Cllr. Geoff Makhubo.

“He then became the Head of Economic Transformation Committee and later elected as the Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg taking over from the late Mayor Makhubo.

“Cde Jolidee Matongo played a key role in stabilising the governance and systems in the City towards a financially sustainable City of Johannesburg.

“His key focus as the Executive Mayor was on the Accelerated Service Delivery Programme which was underway across the City.

“Comrade Jolidee Matongo’s passing is a great loss to the Movement, and society at large.

“We are forever grateful for his selfless contribution to the freedom of the people of South Africa and the enhancement of service delivery within the City of Johannesburg.

“To this end, the ANC conveys its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, the City of Johannesburg and the entire liberation movement.

“We wish them strength and fortitude during this difficult time,” statement concluded.

At the time of his death, Matongo was currently pursuing a Masters degree in Public Administration.

