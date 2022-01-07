ANC in Vhembe stops all tracks for suspended Ace Magashule

Johannesburg – The ANC’s regional branch in Vhembe has went against its previous call for the suspended ANC secretary-general, Ace Magashule to attend the party’s activities in Musina.

In a letter that went viral on social media, the ANC’s Vhembe region addressed that Magashule is not allowed to attend any of the organisational events or to represent the ruling party in its activities.

The Vhembe regional secretary, Rudzani Ludere, wrote to the branch saying Magashule is persona non grata, meaning that he is an unwelcome guest even for the upcoming and much anticipated January 8 statement.

As the party’s factions are brawling, it is believed that the party’s RET forces invited Magashule to a soccer tournament scheduled to take place on today.

According to a poster that went viral over social media, it was addressed that Magashule, will be donating soccer kits and balls to local football clubs in Vhembe’s ward 8.

The party’s head of organising‚ Nomvula Mokonyane has spoken out that the ruling party is not aware of the poster that went viral and labelled it as ‘bogus’.

The ANC will host the 110th Anniversary Celebration and the delivery of the annual January 8 Statement this coming Saturday, at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane,

Limpopo.

The annual anniversary celebration of the ruling party has been a tradition since 1972 when the movement issued its first statement in exile formerly known as special statements relating to major events or issues at the time.

