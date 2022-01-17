Ace Magashule: “You know that I can fight”

Johannesburg – Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule this past weekend used the funeral of former MK combatant and ANC staffer Pule “Boutros” Mlambo to send a message to the ANC leadership that he has massive support on the ground.

“You know that I can fight, it is just that I respect the African National Congress,” said Magashule.

Magashule was suspended from the day-to-day running of the ANC in May, in line with the party’s tougher rules for members charged with corruption to step aside.

His supporters have scored major victories in Limpopo and Eastern Cape in the recently held regional conferences. The two provinces are crucial swing provinces in the lead-up to the ANC elective conference in December.

Some speakers at the funeral lashed out at ANC Limpopo chairperson Stan Mathabatha for saying the province will back the candidacy of Cyril Ramaphosa. Magashule also told the mourners that the ANC should consider talking to the EFF if it wanted to

regain governance of the City of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

