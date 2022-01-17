REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Ace Magashule: “You know that I can fight”

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule sent a message during a funeral to ANC leadership that he has massive support on the ground. / Bongiwe Mchunu

Johannesburg – Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule this past weekend used the funeral of former MK combatant and ANC staffer Pule “Boutros” Mlambo to send a message to the ANC leadership that he has massive support on the ground.

“You know that I can fight, it is just that I respect the African National Congress,” said Magashule.

Magashule was suspended from the day-to-day running of the ANC in May, in line with the party’s tougher rules for members charged with corruption to step aside.

His supporters have scored major victories in Limpopo and Eastern Cape in the recently held regional conferences. The two provinces are crucial swing provinces in the lead-up to the ANC elective conference in December.

Some speakers at the funeral lashed out at ANC Limpopo chairperson Stan Mathabatha for saying the province will back the candidacy of Cyril Ramaphosa. Magashule also told the mourners that the ANC should consider talking to the EFF if it wanted to
regain governance of the City of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes