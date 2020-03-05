Makhura unfazed by DA threats

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the provincial government was not fazed by legal threats by the DA following the decision to dissolve the Tshwane council.

This is after service delivery came to a branding halt following the collapse of several meetings if the council recently.

Makhura announced that the provincial government had decided to dissolve Tshwane, saying the council was currently incapable of carrying out constitutional duties.

“The Municipality does not have a mayor and there is no Municipal Manager. The council has failed to meet and consider matters that affect the functioning of the municipality and service delivery,” he said.

Tshwane has been in limbo following the resignation of its mayor Stevens Mokgalapa amid a sex scandal. He has since been forced to resigned from council.

“We take note of veiled threats of court action by leaders of a particular political party but we will not be blackmailed into inaction. We want to warn political parties not play political games with the lives of residents,” he said.

An administrator will be appointed to run the municipality while a new council will be elected within in 90 days.

The ANC and EFF are expected to vote together to oust the DA from power in the country’s capital city.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said they will be “resisting” the decision, noting they met their legal team to formulate a response.

By George Matlala