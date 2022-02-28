Charmza of the week: Soul Brothers

They have been at it for more than four decades. Renowned mbaqanga group Soul Brothers has embarked on a country-wide tour this month to celebrate their unsurpassed durability and existence.

The mainly Zulu singers and dancers have for the past 46 years seen it all, what with the death of their founder and leader David Masondo in 2015.

Masondo was also the lead singer of the music ensemble.

At the time of Masondo’s death the band was working on their 39th studio album. Long live the Soul Brothers

