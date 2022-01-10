‘Political thugs need to be fought’

Johannesburg- I’m falling further down the rabbit hole, reviewing my questions for an unscheduled early evening telephonic interview with eminent TV producer Mfundi Vundla.

There’s a lot to talk about: longevity, politics, Generations 16, among other things.

His wife, Karen, picks up on his behalf, enquiring about my business. She can be heard bounding across the room before passing the phone to my subject.

We completely dispense with small talk, starting with the interview because Mfundi wants to watch the news.

“I never said the 16 were stupid,” he pipes up, rubbishing a report by a nameless broadsheet.

Here’s the context. In 2014, 16 actors from Generations downed tools on account of grievances regarding contracts, as well as alleged poor salaries. The strike culminated in public spats going on to decimate the whole production.

“It was malicious reporting – I never said they were stupid.”

The celebrated producer then delves in the politics of the country. He warns that those who looted the coffers of the country will not go down without a fight – he is reacting to the recently released first part of the Zondo Commission report.

“There’s going be a pushback by those who’ve benefited from the state capture.

Either they’ll stand up on their own or use proxies to cause mayhem in the country. I personally believe there are good people in the country and they are in all spheres.

“Consider people who spoke against Shell’s seismic survey, people in formations against gender-based violence and people who are fighting corruption. Some of these people do what they do because of the example we have in the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. He’s had an impact on lives – his influence lives on.

“We’ll begin to see more people standing up against the thugs and those who want to threaten our democracy.”

His soapie Generations (now called Generations: The Legacy), which has been on the air for 26 years, is one of the biggest productions on the continent.

Vundla has called Generations one of his biggest highlights. Other highlights include Winnie the Opera, Chamber Opera on Chris Hani, and e.tv lamented soap Backstage.

“I’m a product of those who were given an opportunity and I simply explored that. Some were blocked by people who are corrupt. I was made by the people of South Africa. The audience made me,” says Vundla.

Does he still write?

“I still write, but I don’t write for TV as I’m more like an EP [executive producer].

“I’ve been writing for projects that are difficult to get off the ground. Even I encounter difficulty because you’re probably thinking just because I’m Mfundi, it’s easy.”

A drama tracing the origins of amaXhosa people is one of the projects that fell through, he says. The conversation swings to music, and Vundla is in his absolute element talking about Miles Davis’ electronic era. He says that Davis’ music saved him from ominous writer’s blocks. “I also listen to a lot of African music: Fela Kuti, Bra Hugh, Caiphus Semenya, Lucky Dube, and what have you.” While he made good in showbiz, there’s no denying his journey was not without challenges. His woes with former e.tv director Quraysh Patel are well-documented. At the heart of their dispute was contractual disagreements emanating from the channel’s soapie Backstage. Vundla had reportedly accused e.tv management of “backstabbing by discussing his products with other directors”. “For producers who are out of business, there’s a new crop of producers who’ve come on board. Consider Mzansi Magic. There’s always someone in the wings

wanting to get in.” For all his success, Vundla has the highest praise for his wife. “Karen is my greatest friend and pillar of support. She’s the only person who tells me straight when I’ve done wrong. She inspires me to do more.” Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author