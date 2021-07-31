Kuli Roberts: Remembering Shona Ferguson

Johannesburg – Hearing of the death of Shona Ferguson broke my heart.

Shattered it into tiny pieces because we have lost a great film, maker, father, husband and friend.

I’ve known Shona from a distance for years.

I met him at functions and he was always just a simple and perfect gentleman.

Sure he had a lot of money but he never rubbed it in your face or mentioned it to make himself feel superior.

Shona was comfortable in his own skin and even as a light skin man, he never changed his walk.

Shona Ferguson was a lovely man, the kind of man you feel like you have met before, down-to-earth, hardworking and dedicated to his family.

He loved his bikes, I remember interviewing him for 180withBob and the articulate thespian and mogul was always relatable especially when he spoke about his gracious wife, Connie and children.

When I heard of his passing I was in disbelieve that we had lost such a kind and generous soul.

I had a few scenes with him on The Queen which were the least intimidating because he was always hands on and generous to work with. He was never impatient but supportive.

He knew that I was rusty but made sure the set was as efficient while making me feel right at home, he didn’t give me time to be scared but encouraged me.

The man was a mogul but acted like the man next door with his staff.

He was there if I needed to talk and working with him was incredible because of his own talent and the fact that it gave me a crash course on Setswana which he would speak all the time on set.

He cared about his huge staff’s health, always reminding us to social distance and ensure that our health came first.

Unlike other owners Shona was not a bully, as a fellow actor himself he was there for other thespians and a fair and friendly man to work with because he himself was an actor.

All that was required was discipline in a warm and safe set.

It was amazing working with such a professional, a man who was eager to pass on his knowledge and a man who was willing to help me during a time I needed to work the most.

Shona Ferguson your passing is a great loss to the Continent and I am grateful to have known you.

Lala ngoxolo bhuti and thank you for coming all the way from Botswana to be there for me.

Also read:

Shona and Connie Ferguson’s love story

A look back on Shona Ferguson’s illustrious career

Shona Ferguson has passed away

Shona Ferguson fighting for his life after heart operation

AKA’s late fiancée’s cell wiped clean, destroying all evidence

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Kuli Roberts