Eusebius McKaiser: Zille innuendo is a new low

Johannesburg – There is nothing intrinsically wrong with criticising the Constitutional Court, but it is important to offer evidence in support of your view.

Helen Zille doesn’t seem to care about evidence-informed criticism.

Despite being a senior leader of the official opposition as federal chairperson, she proceeded to undermine the integrity of the Constitutional Court without offering a shred of evidence to justify her scurrilous attack.

Zille, in a series of tweets, suggested that the apex court had leaked the outcome of the case about whether the local government elections should be postponed to the governing ANC.

She tweeted: “If information is leaking from the ConCourt to the ANC, it is nothing short of a constitutional crisis. If this is so, cadre deployment will have destroyed every institution, right up to the ConCourt, turning them into instruments of ANC power abuse, rather than protectors of the people against ANC power abuse. “That is the crisis we are facing now. South Africans must wake up.”

First, the use of the conditional “if” is no excuse.

No one, least of all a senior and seasoned politician, simply wonders aloud about the implications of a court that is captured by the ANC, unless they intentionally want the public to take it as a bald statement of fact.

Author



Eusebius McKaiser