The South African education system is big (13 million pupils), unequal and socially graded. Though improving, the achievement outcomes are still low, fragile and susceptible to shocks.

The Covid-19 pandemic has dealt the education system a major blow, especially for poor and vulnerable pupils.

In March 2020, South Africa, like most of the world, went into total lockdown, including school closures. The education system was unprepared for this.