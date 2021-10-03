Editorial: Find an amicable solution soon

Johannesburg- It is only a matter of time before the tension between the family of late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and the ANC breaks out in the open, and it is something both parties need to resolve amicably before it gets out of hand.

As reported elsewhere in this paper today, one of the Mandela daughters and her entire family rebuffed the ANC-led Free State provincial government last Sunday, which wanted to host the family in honour of renaming Brandfort after Madikizela-Mandela.

The family instead chose to grace the unveiling of the EFF manifesto where Mandela’s daughter, Zenani, did not have many kind words to say about the ANC, as she endorsed the EFF, which also named its new Johannesburg headquarters after Madikizela-Mandela.

Sunday World

Author



Wally Mbhele