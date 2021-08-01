Editorial: Ferguson a true pioneering spirit

Johannesburg – The death of film mogul Shona Ferguson has delivered a devastating blow to many ordinary South Africans who looked up to this giant of a man for inspiration; a true role model whose life story will forever remain etched in our memories.

Ferguson, who passed away on Friday at Milpark Hospital after suffering from Covid-19 complications, leaves behind a prolific and splendid legacy.

His life story provides a powerful testament of how men and women who are not afraid to venture into complex and thorny territories ultimately become the makers of history.

Having reached the pinnacle of his acting career, Ferguson and his wife Connie embarked on a bold move and established Ferguson Films at a time when the industry was critically stubborn to the creative ventures of black filmmakers and producers.

He refused to accept despair as the final response to the ambiguities of history as Dr Martin Luther King Jr would have eloquently put it. He refused to let mediocrity be the defining factor of Ferguson Films, which rapidly became a powerhouse within a short space of its formation.

Ferguson demonstrated a high level of excellence and quality as he led by example, becoming a regular and one of the lead actors in his own productions, and displaying his rare and dazzling acting qualities.

He was also able to identify fresh talent while ensuring that seasoned talent was not neglected as he housed many veteran actors under Ferguson Films in his goal to create and maintain many jobs in the creative industry.

Here is a man who was the definition of humility to the many actors and actresses he worked with, no matter how successful he’d become in the TV and film industry.

With his disarming smile, he understood the meaning of modesty and simplicity as values that truly shape mankind’s final destiny.

We’ll forever remember him for his outstanding contribution to the South African art industry.

Farewell And Good Night.

Also read:

A look back on Shona Ferguson’s illustrious career

Shona Ferguson has passed away

Shona Ferguson fighting for his life after heart operation

AKA’s late fiancée’s cell wiped clean, destroying all evidence

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World