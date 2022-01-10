REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Charmza of the week: Acting Chief Justice Zondo

By Sunday World
Deputy chief justice, Raymond Zondo during a briefing on state capture terms of reference held at justice offices in Midrand. PICTURE: BONGIWE MCHUNU

Johannesburg – Acting Chief Justice and chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture Raymond Zondo must be commended for standing his ground amid efforts by some to stall the inquiry.

As he released the scathing first part of his report, the Constitutional Court building was attacked.

It is evident that our democracy is under siege, but it is people like Zondo who must be given credit for not bowing to pressure from anarchists.

Former president Jacob Zuma is directly implicated in the state capture report.

