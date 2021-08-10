ANC councillors will be back with a bag full of promises for a better life

Johannesburg – Our people are sadomasochists. Their capacity for self-inflicted pain has never ceased to amaze me.

The postponement of local government elections to February 2022 by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke ought to give the voters more time to carefully consider their options.

Moseneke cited concerns around Covid-19 as the major reason to move the polls that were pencilled for October, when the fourth wave of the pandemic is expected His decision unintentionally gifted the charlatans currently in office more time to earn salaries beyond their term.

I’m using the word charlatan for a lack of a stronger word to describe this bunch of useless and self-serving councillors who are unable to deliver basic services as mandated.

Most municipalities around the country are in a state of disrepair following years of neglect. Service delivery protests have become the order of the day while court cases instituted to force municipalities to do their work have not borne fruit.

Despite this, I have observed the same councillors being returned to office over and over without consequence.

Promises made during campaigning are discarded while the people are left clutching the baby. Take Matjhabeng municipality in the Free State for instance.

Seven years ago, landless people in the towns of Allanridge, Odendaalsrus and Welkom invaded empty plots after their demand for stands fell on deaf ears.

Since then, they fended for themselves without water, toilets and electricity.

Two months ago, they went on the rampage and looted Bangladeshi tuckshops demanding the sacking of their mayor, Nkosinjani Speelman.

Needless to say, Speelman remains in office and is preparing to serve a second term. Realising that the people do not like him, he has decided to dangle a carrot to entice them to give him another term.

Suddenly, there are stands available for the landless.

Their excitement is palpable as they prepare to relocate to a place they can call home.

The caveat, however, is that they are moving to unserviced stands with no infrastructure. There is no water, electricity and toilets in their promised Canaan. In Allanridge, they will be dumped near a graveyard, like zombies.

I can safely predict protests and disruption of business as the people realise they were duped for political expediency.

In Emfuleni, the sewage spills into the Vaal River with abandon despite the court challenges.

The people have become accustomed to the smell while motorists drive in zigzag to negotiate the potholes. But you will be mistaken if you think the governing party will be dislodged in the elections.

Free T-shirts, food parcels and a bag of more promises will do the trick to hoodwink them once again.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman