Zuma’s legal team ask for postponement of arms deal trial as Zuma is still in hospital

Johannesburg – Former South African president, Jacob Zuma, was granted permission to attend his latest court hearing relating to the arms deal trial last week.

Zuma’s legal team is currently arguing for a postponement after the former president was admitted to hospital for “medical observation” on Friday last week.

The department of correctional services confirmed this in a statement on Friday Morning .

In a statement, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said the former statesman was initially observed by the Military Health Services and the checkup prompted that he be examined further. ’’As a former president, the healthcare needs of Mr. Zuma require the involvement of the South African Military Health Services. This has been the case since his admission at Estcourt Correctional Centre. A routine observation prompted Mr Zuma to be taken for in-hospitalisation,’’ read the statement. It was expected that a heavy security presence would have been required if Zuma appeared at the Pietermaritzburg High Court today. Click here to read more political analysis from this week’s newspaper.

