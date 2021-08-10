NOMINATE HEROIC WOMEN
News

Zuma’s legal team ask for postponement of arms deal trial as Zuma is still in hospital

By Sunday World
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 05: President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, during at the 2014 Vodacom Durban July races at Greyville Racecourse on July 5, 2014 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Neville Hopwood/Getty Images)

Johannesburg – Former South African president, Jacob Zuma, was granted permission to attend his latest court hearing relating to the arms deal trial last week.

Zuma’s legal team is currently arguing for a postponement after the former president was admitted to hospital for “medical observation” on Friday last week.

The department of correctional services confirmed this in a statement on Friday Morning.

In a statement, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said the former statesman was initially observed by the Military Health Services and the checkup prompted that he be examined further.

’’As a former president, the healthcare needs of Mr. Zuma require the involvement of the South African Military Health Services. This has been the case since his admission at Estcourt Correctional Centre. A routine observation prompted Mr Zuma to be taken for in-hospitalisation,’’ read the statement.

It was expected that a heavy security presence would have been required if Zuma appeared at the Pietermaritzburg High Court today.

Sunday World

