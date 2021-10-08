Zuma will attend welcome prayer ceremony if parole conditions allow for it

Johannesburg – The Jacob Zuma Foundation held a media briefing in Sandton on Friday detailing the upcoming ‘welcome prayer’ that will be held for the former president in Durban next week.

The foundation said that Zuma will be welcomed and prayed for by various churches of all denominations, African spiritualities and traditionalists.

The Foundation’s spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, said Zuma is adorned by a majority of the people in South Africa who are concerned about his well-well being and confinement.

“The people of South Africa have not forgotten that His Excellency President Zuma survived attempts in his life through poisoning. People of South Africa are still grieving that their hero, a true freedom fighter, a man that sacrificed spending quality time with his family was dealt a severe and unjust blow by the democracy that he fought so tirelessly for.” Manyi said.

It was revealed at the event in Sandton that a political session at the ‘welcome prayer’ will be held, where Zuma will attempt to ‘clear his name’ amidst the various accusations that he faces.

Manyi he did not confirm if Zuma will bless his supporters with his presence, as he said it is dependant on his medical parole terms.

The Foundation said it will host the welcome prayer in KwaZulu-Natal at People’s Park from 10am on Thursday next week.

“Everyone is welcome. No accreditation is required,” Manyi concluded.

“The National Welcome Prayer is happening. This prayer will be about thanking God for the sterling work He has done thus far in protecting H.E President Zuma. This prayer will also be about asking God to continue protecting President Zuma and keeping him safe from the dark forces that want to finish him,” the foundation further said.

To read more political news and views from this week’s newspaper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Nompilo Zulu