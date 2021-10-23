Zuma vs Downer: Former president will not go down without a fight

Johannesburg – On Thursday, Former President Jacob Zuma laid criminal charges against senior state prosecutor, Advocate Billy Downer SC.

Zuma lodged a complaint of prosecutorial misconduct and accused Downer, a lead prosecutor in his arms deal corruption case, of allegedly leaking his medical records to the media.

In a sworn statement, Zuma said it is clear and that there is evidence that there has been criminal interference in his investigation “by persons not authorised to conduct such investigations which include criminal involvement of foreign spies and illegal surveillance”.

Register to view Exclusive Content Username Password E-mail Address First Name Last Name Province/State Age Please select your age 15-24 25-34 35-49 50+ I would like to subscribe to Sunday World Newsletter List I agree to the Terms & Conditions Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK Log In

Author



Nompilo Zulu