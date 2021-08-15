Zuma remains at medical facility after surgical procedures

Johannesburg – The Department of correctional services has stated that former President Jacob Zuma remains in hospital and not at the Estcourt correctional Centre.

The department further said that Zuma underwent a surgical procedure on Saturday and other procedures scheduled in the coming days.

