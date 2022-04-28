Zondo granted six weeks’ extension to finalise State Capture Report

The high court in Pretoria has ruled that Chief Justice Raymond Zondo could deliver the final State Capture Report by June 15 after his urgent application was heard unopposed on Thursday.

In his application, Zondo told the court that the commission probing the allegations of state capture would not be able to submit all the outstanding sections of the report on time. The final instalment of the report was initially supposed to be delivered at the end of April.

Though Zondo has been granted six more weeks to finalise his findings, the court ordered that part four of the report be released on Friday.

Said Zondo: “Part four covers the capture of Eskom; the attempted capture of the National Treasury; EOH and the City of Johannesburg; Alexcor; closure of the Gupta bank accounts; the Free State asbestos project debacle; and the Free State R1bn housing project debacle.”

He also confirmed that the document with eight topics spans over 1 000 pages.

President Cyril Ramaphosa received part three of the report earlier in March. Comprising of four parts, it focused solely on Bosasa, the company now known as African Global Operations.

The commission found that Bosasa used fronts to get kickbacks in exchange of lucrative government contracts. Former president Jacob Zuma, former communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane and former MP Vincent Smith are among many others implicated.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author