Zodwa Wabantu announces she will be opening a hair studio

Johannesburg- Flamboyant businesswoman Zodwa Wabantu took to her social media to announce she will be opening her ‘Zodwa Wabantu hair studio’ this November.

The dancer shared pictures of her salon on her Instagram and she wrote, “We are Ready November RichardsBay Zodwa Wabantu Hair Salon.”

Wabantu also owns a perfume called touchable and also sells eggs.

Zodwa recently partnered with Mazda Menlyn as their ambassador.

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda