Zikalala condemns shooting of business tycoon Max Mqadi

The Durban entrepreneur, Max Mqadi, was attacked by unknown gunmen on Thursday night, as he was leaving the establishment. Despite being injured, Mqadi managed to drive himself to Florida Road in Durban where he received help.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government has strongly condemned the attack and called on police to act swiftly and ensure the arrest of suspects responsible for the shooting. Zikalala said that the provincial government will do everything possible to ensure that Mqadi’s shooting does not lead to negative sentiment towards township tourism in the province.

“Law enforcement agencies must ramp up efforts to hold accountable those behind this senseless attack. This barbaric act has left many citizens shocked and fearful. Incidents such as these have the potential of derailing our efforts of growing township tourism and the township economies in general,” Zikalala said.

He added that Max’s Lifestyle remains one of the premier drawcards to local and international tourists, and has contributed immensely to creating jobs in uMlazi.