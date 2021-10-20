Zikalala condemns shooting of business tycoon Max Mqadi

Johannesburg- Premier Sihle Zikalala has reacted to the shooting of the owner of the world-renowned Shisanyama, Max’s Lifestyle in Umlazi. Zikalala has warned that incidents such as the shooting of the owner of Max’s Lifestyle, has the potential of derailing government’s efforts of growing township tourism and the township economies in general.
The Durban entrepreneur, Max Mqadi, was attacked by unknown gunmen on Thursday night, as he was leaving the establishment. Despite being injured, Mqadi managed to drive himself to Florida Road in Durban where he received help.
The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government has strongly condemned the attack and called on police to act swiftly and ensure the arrest of suspects responsible for the shooting. Zikalala said that the provincial government will do everything possible to ensure that Mqadi’s shooting does not lead to negative sentiment towards township tourism in the province.
“Law enforcement agencies must ramp up efforts to hold accountable those behind this senseless attack. This barbaric act has left many citizens shocked and fearful. Incidents such as these have the potential of derailing our efforts of growing township tourism and the township economies in general,” Zikalala said.
He added that Max’s Lifestyle remains one of the premier drawcards to local and international tourists, and has contributed immensely to creating jobs in uMlazi.
“Attacks such as these may therefore reverse the gains we have made in this regard. As part of government’s plan of building better communities, we will ensure that security especially in townships is strengthened and that the latest technology such as drone technology is used to police some of our areas. The province cannot afford to have gun totting thugs roaming our streets freely especially in our townships and rural areas where we are stimulating economies. Building safer communities remains one of our key priorities. We will be watching the developments around this case very closely,” the Premier said. “We wish Mqadi a speedy recovery, but most importantly we look forward to those behind this heinous act being brought to book,” Zikalala said.
In a statement issued by Max’s Lifestyle Village family, Mqadi was discharged from hospital on Monday and he is recuperating.
