Zenande Mfenyana celebrates 10 years in acting

By Coceka Magubeni
Zenande Mfenyana

Johannesburg- Legendary actress Zenande Mfenyana is celebrating 10 years in the acting industry.

Mfenyana shared this with her fans on social media, thanking them for sticking by her side throughout her acting journey.

She said people still call her by her first on-screen name Noluntu Memela and she does not mind.

 

 

 

Mfenyana currently plays the role of Goodness Mabuza on The Queen, a show that is owned by the Fergusons.

 

Sunday World

