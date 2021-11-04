Zenande Mfenyana celebrates 10 years in acting

Johannesburg- Legendary actress Zenande Mfenyana is celebrating 10 years in the acting industry.

Mfenyana shared this with her fans on social media, thanking them for sticking by her side throughout her acting journey.

She said people still call her by her first on-screen name Noluntu Memela and she does not mind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zenande Mfenyana 🇿🇦 (@zenandemfenyana)

Today marks exactly 10 years since I made my tv debut, I played the role of Noluntu on Generations. I loved playing this character, and today I’m so grateful that I am still a working actress in this country, to God be the glory 🙏🏽💐❤️ — Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) November 3, 2021

Oh babe, coming from you I’m so honored ❤️ Enkosi 😍 — Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) November 3, 2021

Oh babe 🥺😍 — Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) November 4, 2021

Thank you for sharing your talent with us ❤️🥂🎉🥳 here’s to many many more years of being amazing ❤️🥂 — Karabo Ntshweng (@KaraboNtshweng) November 3, 2021

No man 😂😂😂 — Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) November 3, 2021

Mfenyana currently plays the role of Goodness Mabuza on The Queen, a show that is owned by the Fergusons.

We had a moment of silence at work this morning in honour of Mr Sho 🥺 today marks 3 months since he left us. But man, we feel his presence watching over us, we are made more powerful by our boss who is an angel now ❤️ continue resting Mr Sho, we’ll make you proud #TheShoGoesOn — Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) October 30, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zenande Mfenyana 🇿🇦 (@zenandemfenyana)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni