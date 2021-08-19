Zebra and blue wildebeest safely make journey from Kruger to Zinave National Park in Mozambique

Johannesburg – In another victory for cross-border conservation, a series of successful wildlife translocations saw 27 Zebra and 62 blue wildebeest safely making the 1 250 km journey from Kruger National Park in South Africa to Zinave National Park in Mozambique.

“These new arrivals are welcome additions to the more than 2 300 reintroduced animals that are now thriving under the restoration and management programmes being implemented in Zinave,” the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment (DFFE) said on Thursday.

Since 2018, more than 700 animals have been translocated under a donation from the DFFE to the Ministry of Land and the Environment in Mozambique, as they work together, supported by the Peace Parks Foundation, to restock and rebuild key parks within the Great Limpopo Transfrontier Conservation Area.

“The translocation of species from the Kruger National Park to the Zinave National Park in Mozambique is an important indication of how South Africa’s conservation success is contributing to the rewilding of Africa. The success of ongoing cross-border collaborations is an outstanding example of how African countries are working together to solve conservation problems and grow the eco-tourism sector,” Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Barbara Creecy said.

The two-million-hectare world-renowned Kruger National Park, managed by South African National Parks, offers a wildlife experience that ranks with the best in Africa.

With more than 147 mammal species thriving in abundant numbers because of many years of expert conservation management and protection strategies, the park is well positioned to support the restoration of decimated protected areas in neighbouring southern African countries.

“The restoration of Zinave National Park has been one of southern Africa’s most remarkable conservation success stories. After decades of human impact severely disrupting the 408 000-hectare park’s natural ecosystems and healthy wildlife populations, work began in 2016 to restore Zinave to its former glory, with the signing of a co-management agreement between Mozambique’s National Administration of Conservation Areas and Peace Parks.

Partnership bears fruit

“Through this partnership, significant investment has been directed towards enhancing conservation management, anti-poaching, infrastructure development, tourism development and community development interventions in the Park,” the DFFE said.

With wildlife donations from South Africa and Zimbabwe and through restocking from other areas in Mozambique, Zinave now boasts 13 species including impala, reedbuck, waterbuck, buffalo, zebra, wildebeest, giraffe, sable and elephant.

“Thriving in their safe and plentiful habitat, these reintroduced populations have more than doubled in numbers to close to 6 000 animals. With the herbivore populations flourishing, the first predators – a clan of four spotted hyenas – were reintroduced into the park at the end of 2020 and have already produced their own offspring,” the department said.

Minister of Land and the Environment in Mozambique, Ivete Maibaze, said the park is set to become a major contributor to Mozambique’s eco-tourism economies.

“It is heartening to see how healthy populations of wildlife have stimulated the potential for increased tourism and related income opportunities in and around Zinave. We highly value the cross-border partnerships that we have with our governmental partners in South Africa and with the Peace Parks Foundation.

“It is a wonderful example of how regional partnerships can contribute to building a more prosperous future for southern Africa and its people,” Maibaze said.

Kruger and Zinave national parks respectively form the most western and eastern anchor parks of a vital cross-border wildlife corridor within the Great Limpopo Transfrontier Conservation Area.

“Wildlife monitoring has identified various species, such as elephants, lions and wild dogs, which are using this transfrontier migration route to access water, food and breeding grounds. Ensuring healthy and protected ecosystems in these areas is therefore not only significant to the parks, but to the environmental well-being of the region, its natural resources and human development,” the department said.

