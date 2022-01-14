Zandile Mafe makes urgent bid for bail

Johannesburg- Parliament arson accused, Zandile Mafe’s legal team has requested an urgent bail application.

Since his last court appearance on Tuesday earlier this week, Mafe sas been referred to the Valkenberg hospital for mental observation after a district surgeon diagnosed him with paranoid schizophrenia.

Mafe’s attorney, Lovuyo Godla, says his client has been on a hunger strike since Tuesday and will continue to refuse food until he is released on bail.

Zandile Mafe, 49, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court, where he is facing two counts of arson, possession of an explosive device and housebreaking.

During Mafe’s appearance, a charge of destruction of essential infrastructure was withdrawn and replaced with a charge of the Contravention of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities.

Magistrate Zamekile Mbalo postponed the matter to 11 February for observation.

Mafe’s defence, however, indicated that they would make an urgent bail application.

