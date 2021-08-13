Zandie Khumalo-Gumede and hubby expecting a baby

Johannesburg – Zandie Khumalo-Gumede and her music executive husband, Mhlo Gumede are expecting a baby.

Zandile revealed the news on social media.

She will apparently name her child Zanala after her upcoming EP.

Skeptical fans did not buy her tale with some accusing her of pulling a publicity stunt.

The singer recently shared on Instagram that she is pregnant with a faceless picture of a baby bump, claiming she was already eight months pregnant.

“A journey that is exciting and very scary at the same time but worth it, I wanna thank God for lesibusiso esisendleleni … I’m 8 months in today and I can’t believe it’s almost time. We can’t wait to meet you Zenala ka mama,” she wrote and later deleted the post.

Check out the deleted post below:

Sunday World

Author



Theo Nyhaba