Zahara pays R2 000 fine for failing to submit tax returns

Johannesburg- Internationally acclaimed recording superstar Zahara has recorded her second criminal record in her album of criminal records and is likely to record the third one next month.

Sunday World can reveal that the multi-award winning artist paid an admission of guilt fine of R2 000 for failing to submit her company – Zahara Army’s – income tax returns after pleading guilty to the charges.

The Umthwalo hitmaker paid the fine when she appeared in the Johannesburg commercial crimes court sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on September 29. The afro-jazz singer was charged by the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) South Gauteng in her capacity as the company director for contravening South African tax laws.

This after she failed to submit company tax returns for 2017/2018 to the SA Revenue Service (SARS).

NPA South Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that the musician, real name Bulelwa Mtukana, had paid the fine, and as a result, the case was expunged from the court roll.

“Zahara was charged in her personal capacity as well as a representative of her company.

“The charges related to the non-submission of personal and company income tax returns to the South African Revenue Service.

We can confirm that she paid an admission of guilt fine of R2 000 following her appearance at the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court sitting in Palm Ridge for non-submission of company income tax returns for the tax year 2017/2018.

“The court had accepted an admission of guilt fine because she had since submitted the tax returns to SARS for her company Zahara Army Projects (Pty) Ltd,” said Mjonondwane.

She further said the singer would appear again in the same court on October 22 for trial on another case involving her failure to submit her personal income tax for the year 2017/ 2018.

Mjonondwane said the NPA welcomed the outcome of the case as it would send a strong message to would-be tax dodgers that no one was

immune from tax compliance.

Attempts to solicit comment from Zahara drew a blank.

Sunday World

Author



Ngwako Malatji