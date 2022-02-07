Yvonne Chaka Chaka shifts focus to beauty

Johannesburg- Internationally acclaimed songbird and humanitarian Yvonne Chaka Chaka has ventured into the production of hair and skin care products for black people.

The product line named Princess of Africa, a nickname she was given in Uganda, is aimed at all genders.

Chaka Chaka said she was inspired by her eagerness to see people enjoy their dreadlocks and natural hair without worrying about breakage or losing their hairlines, a problem often faced by black people after braiding.

She said she started mixing the organic ingredients to test on her 17-year-old dreadlocks, but could not work out the correct mixture.

This before she decided to cut off her locks and started growing her natural hair.

They continued refining the hair mixtures until she realised they were working for her hair as there was less breakage and her hairline was always intact.

“The products are all about just natural ingredients because there’s a lot that goes into our hairs. With most of the products that we use, we don’t know what is in them, but I am aware of what is in this range because I have tested it and it works for me. I do hope it will help the

others,” she said.

“We started working on the products in 2019 and finally three months ago, we felt that the products are exactly what we want them to be. I hope it will for everyone. This product is for anyone who wants to grow natural hair, anyone who does not want to have any unknown chemicals on their hair, anyone who is very passionate about their afro and ethnic hair, men and women.”

The hair and body products are set to be launched at the end of next month as part of International Women’s Month celebrations.

The entrepreneur, known to advocate for black women success, said she is also working on opening hair salons that will use her products.

However, the Umqombothi hitmaker said focusing her current attention on the new business does not mean she is retiring from her music career.

The Soweto-born musician officially started her career back in 1984 after making history as the first black child performer to appear on TV in 1981.

Over her 38-year music career, she has had several hits such as I’m in love with a DJ, Thank you Mr. DJ and Let him go. She plans to release yet another single this year.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author