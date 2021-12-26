You’ve been relaxing wrong – Take it seriously!

Johannesburg – The longest, and one of the most insane of years is coming to an end.

Finally! It’s been a long year and a lot has happened – it is understandable that, with end-of-year fatigue in the mix, you may be tired, irritable, and overwhelmed.

Summer is here and it is time to relax.

Here are some of the best ways, to help you find a touch of much-needed relaxation, away from the busy city life:

1. 2021 Mpumalanga Girls Trip| Hazyview, Mpumalanga

Embark on a journey with your girls and make lasting memories, this summer.

This time, all roads lead to Mpumalanga, Hazyview; a place of unsurpassed wide-open African beauty and with one of the most geographically diverse places in Mzansi.

2. Harties Quick Escape Day Tour | Hartbeespoort, North West

A boat trip is an excellent way to enjoy panoramic views; sit back and relax, with a drink in hand, while watching the sunset over the landscapes.

This quick escape will take you from Kommandonek, passed Caribbean estate and Sandy lane golf course to the Kosmos foreshore and the quaint Kosmos Village to the dam wall.

Passing the Zoo and Snake Park as well as the Transvaal Yacht Club. You get to experience the Beauty of Harties and its spectacular views.

3. Rhino and Lion Nature Reserve, Wonder Cave and Liliesleaf Farm | Roodepoort, Gauteng

Take a short drive, out of the fast-paced Joburg city life, to the Rhino and Lion Nature Reserve and choose from a big variety of fun things to do. The Reserve falls within the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site (COHWHS).

You could also see one of the city’s most underrated museums, Liliesleaf Farm to learn the story of South Africa and liberation struggle through a series of high-tech, interactive exhibits.

4. Blouberg Nature Camp | Bochum, Limpopo

Blouberg Camp is situated in the southern foothills of the Blouberg Mountains and provides a starting point for hikers, climbers, and outdoor enthusiasts. Foothill hikes through the yellow-wood forest, or climbing to the top of the mountain, are also popular.

The camp is popular with birders because it provides easy access to the nearby Blouberg Reserve with its famous Cape Vulture colonies, and an array of games. A short walk to beautiful rock pools for swimming is a wonderful summer refresher.

5. Birding with Phillip Khumalo | Pongola, Kwa-Zulu Natal

If your life is busy and full of stress, birdwatching is for you! This is very relaxing and offers a way to connect with nature in a healthy, soothing way.

Imagine the sound of birds singing… No wonder birdwatching is one of the fastest-growing nature-based tourism activities worldwide.

