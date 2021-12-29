YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase makes another TV appearance

Johannesburg- 2021 has been the year of wins for YouTuber and beauty influencer, as she made it to the Forbes 30 under 30 list, appeared on eTV’s Rhythm City, launched her business Malakyt and now recently bagged a role in a local movie.
The movie, Boxing Day, which is on Showmax, starring Zola Nombona and Hamilton Dlamini is about a poor family that has lost their grandmother and cannot afford to bury her in a dignified way.
Ndamase took to Twitter to share with her fans and followers that she landed a role on the movies.
Your girl landed a role in a movie , check out Boxing Day on ShowMax 🤍☺️ pic.twitter.com/yAVqZxswff
— Mihlali Ndamase 🤍 (@mihlalii_n) December 28, 2021
and that's on? Actress. https://t.co/4RWGCAzVmV
— Mihlali Ndamase 🤍 (@mihlalii_n) December 28, 2021
Thank you so much sthandwa sam 🥺 https://t.co/3PVnawMjgo
— Mihlali Ndamase 🤍 (@mihlalii_n) December 28, 2021
Please I love you 🥺🤍 https://t.co/8YJL6sb75s
— Mihlali Ndamase 🤍 (@mihlalii_n) December 28, 2021
When @mihlalii_n said "oh so xa kukho uWifey ndiyiColleague" 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Andisahleki man ingathi andinazingxaki 🤣🤣#BoxingDay
— Prince Musa (@_Prince_Musa_) December 28, 2021
Spoilers alert !!!
— libré✨ (@BrieCelle) December 28, 2021
