Young girls ‘forced to smoke dagga and raped’

A devastated Free State mother wants justice for her child who is believed to have been forced to smoke dagga and raped by a man known to the family.

The Phuthaditjhaba police in the Free State said the mother noticed a change in her five-year-old’s behaviour on Sunday.

Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said: “The girl informed her mother that a certain known man allegedly forced her and her friend [aged eight] to smoke dagga. Both girls were taken to the police station and the police immediately took them to the hospital for examination.”

A doctor confirmed that both children had been raped.

“The suspect was arrested and is expected to appear before the Makwane magistrate’s court on Wednesday on two charges of rape and two of attempted murder.”

The Phuthaditjhaba family, child protection, and sexual offences unit is investigating.

