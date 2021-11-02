Young entrepreneur finds the right mix in the painting industry

Johannesburg – Mixing his scientific know-how with some stellar business accumin and adding in some industry knowledge gained from major companies, 32-year-old Rodney Maduwa’s paint business is booming.

Maduwa holds a BSc in Chemistry and Biochemistry, Bsc Honours specialising in Polymer Chemistry and an MSc in Paint Chemistry.

After working in the motor painting industry for giants like Nissan, he finally decided to do something of his own.

In 2013 he founded Maduwa Paint World.

The business has seen phenomenal growth having an annual turnover of R1.3 million for last year. Which has already doubled to over R2.6 million this year.

His hard work and determination have earned him a nomination for the 2018 SA Man of the Year award which saw him becoming a finalist in the Entrepreneurship category.

The stellar displays of work that Rodney Maduwa has shown over the past years, has made it possible for him to be entrusted by high-end clients that encompass celebrities as well.

Maduwa already employs 50 young people in his company with most of them trained personally by the young entrepreneur.

In its inception, Rodney Maduwa had set his vision on using the company to create employment for young and unskilled youth in the townships and villages.

Maduwa is a firm believer in transferring skills to the youth and uses his experience and education to transfer his skill set to young people who are keen to be in the paint industry.

This year he intends to teach 50 young people in the remaining financial year.

To read more Business related news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda