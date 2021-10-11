Young candidates set on bringing fresh ideas to their municipalities

Johannesburg- Political parties are putting their trust in the youth in these upcoming local elections.

Sunday World spoke to youngsters from various political parties on what drove them to participate in the elections.

Bongani Madonsela, a 30-year-old councillor candidate for the ANC in ward 9 in the malfunctioning Maluti-a-Phofung in Qwa-Qwa, Free State, said he is concerned about the challenges of the people in his area.

“Our people deserve better, and it is now my responsibility to change their bad living conditions to better, and through my fresh and energetic life and functioning mind, I want to bring a better future for my community,” he said.

“There is nothing working here in Qwa-Qwa and this pains me. I couldn’t sit down and watch, therefore I am pushing hard to get things going. Once I am elected, I will bring needed change and success for our people,” Madonsela said.

Twenty-two-year-old councillor candidate Leigh-Anne Adams, who represents the Patriotic Alliance in Drakenstein ward 22 in the Western Cape, said young people in her community have ambitions but remain hopeless due to a lack of support from the government.

“My goal is to push for policies that support the development of young people in business and also to allow them to be actively involved in the economy towards bringing greatness in our community,” Adams said. ActionSA’s councillor candidate in ward 54 in Johannesburg is 18-year-old Nomsa Patience Edward. She said seeing young people struggle to get jobs and opportunities motivated her to stand up and be counted.

“I want to champion local government projects which will empower the youth through ensuring funding and policies aredirected toward creating a conducive environment for youth-orientated businesses to thrive and for young people to benefit,” Edward said. “The youth has reached a point where they want to be involved in decision-making about our future and our country. We want to be part of the solution rather than being observers,” said Edward.

GOOD candidate Shervon Mc Kuur, 32, from ward 6 and 9 in the City of Johannesburg said that the youth has been left out immensely in politics and it is time for them to take charge.

“I have a vision for change towards starting community vegetable gardens for sustainable food security, safer communities, job creation, opening skills, trade development and community empowering centres, as well as residential rehabilitation centres for the youth who are addicted in substance abuse. With the vision of involving communities by establishing different community forums and building our society, things will get better.

EFF candidate, 25-year-old Thato Mokatsane from ward 25 in Mangaung metro, said that young people are living in poverty despite having qualifications and skills.

“I will implement radical policies of the EFF because it has been proven the current policies do not benefit the majority. We want to eradicate white privilege and promote gender equality in my municipality. Once elected, I will ensure that all vacant positions are filled by December 2022.”

Myagabo Malemela, 24, is the African Transformatin Movement’s candidate from ward 2 in Tshwane.

She said she wants to bring back hope in young people and ensure that opportunities are made available in linking the young energetic and yet unemployed youth into the mainstream economy.

“I am driven by the need to unite the youth in my area to focus on education, community commitment to localise and educate the community about their buying power in supporting local businesses and career development opportunities,” said Malemela.

DA’s Nkosinathi Nxumalo, 24, a DA candidate from ward 31 in Orlando East, said he wants to turn informal settlements into formal residential areas. “Our people in many areas live in squalor and I want to bring change and better lives for them. My goal is to give better lives for our people,” he said.

Bongani Mdakane