You could win R178m in today’s PowerBall draw

Johannesburg – Ithuba’s jackpots are rising to record highs, the total estimated value for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus jackpots for Tuesday’s draw 27 July 2021 is estimated at R178 Million.

The PowerBall estimated jackpot is at a record-breaking R160 Million and the PowerBall PLUS estimated jackpot is at a cool R18 Million.

Should the PowerBall jackpot be won this Tuesday, one or more lucky players will become the biggest winner for 2021 thus far and walk away with the second highest PowerBall jackpot in the history of the South African National Lottery.

This year the National Lottery has created over 60 Million winners across all games since the beginning of 2021 and R1, 8 Billion has been paid out in total winnings.

The CEO of Ithuba, Charmaine Mabuza, said, “As the operator of the country’s favourite game, we are excited to be able to offer life changing jackpots like these, this is something that will surely lighten the mood even amidst the uncertainty the country is facing. The prospect of being able to change someone’s life in the times we are living in is truly fulfilling and this is what ITHUBA set out to do when we were awarded the license in 2015, to change the lives of ordinary citizens for the better. Wishing all our players the best of luck for Tuesday’s PowerBall draw”, said Mabuza.

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World