You can now smell like Nomcebo Zikode as singer releases her own perfume

Johannesburg – Singer Nomcebo’s star keeps on shining bright.

The ‘Moya Wami’ singer is launching a fragrance range called Duchess.

If you want to smell like Nomcebo you can go out to the stores where her perfume will be available for purchase.

It will hit the shelves in the first week of December.

Nomcebo describes her fragrance as a playful yet sophisticated scent with bursts of blackcurrant buds, sweet vanilla and.

Nomcebo told Sunday World that working on this project was exciting for her, she says the hard part was keeping it a secret.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomcebo Zikode (@nomcebo_zikode)

“This process started early in 2021 as part of our strategic plan to grow the Nomcebo Zikode brand and offer more to my supporters”.

She says she was inspired her desire to not only offer something new to her supporters outside of music but to explore her interest in looking good and smelling divine.

“In terms of the 5 senses, my music covers the HEAR sense, my social media and concerts cover the SEE and TOUCH senses and now, with my perfume, it will cover the sense of smell.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Theo Nyhaba