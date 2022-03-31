Y adds new, fresh voices to its line-up

Former Tuks FM DJ Dimpho Mokgotho and TV presenter Teboho Tsotetsi, known as Caddy, are the newest voices joining the Y family, the youth radio station announced on Thursday.

Mokgotho, known as Mamma Nasty, will host The D Spot on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm. She will also pilot the musical experience of Sunday Feels from 10am to 2pm.

“It is an absolute honour to announce that I have finally joined the @YFM family,” said the elated Mokgotho.

The station said in a statement that the perfectly curated music playlist on Sunday Feels is one of the station’s flagship entities.

Tsotetsi will host Fresh by Caddy on Saturdays from 2pm to 6pm. Known for his role as Sanele on Mnet’s Legacy, Tsotetsi was also voted GQ’s best-dressed winner in 2021.

“I’ve always wanted to join the freshest radio station in South Africa and I look forward to covering what’s trending in street culture, music, and fashion,” said Tsotetsi.

The winner of Y’s #BeTheNext competition, Mncedisi Sindane, has also joined the Y line-up on weekdays from 3am to 5am.

Marketing director Haseena Cassim said the radio station always strives to create opportunities for new talent to shine (on a bigger platform).

It is an absolute honour to announce that I have FINALLY joined the @YFM family! 😭🙏🏽 please vibe with me every Saturday and Sunday, 10:00 – 14:00! 🎙🚀 LET’S ROCK THIS THING!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZHBl9nCoQV — MAMA NASTY. (@_DimphoM) March 31, 2022

