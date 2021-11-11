Xolisa Kwinana hopeful for crowning moment at gospel awards show

Johannesburg- Gospel artist Xolisa Kwinana is filled with hope as the weekend of the Crown Gospel Awards approaches.

Kwinana (29), born and bred in the township of Khayelitsha, Cape Town said he is thrilled to be nominated at the Crowns once again.

Nominated for his song “Sithi Bayede” in the category of ‘Best Worship Song’, Kwinana said, he grew up in a Christian home.

“I was raised by both my grandparents who instilled deep Christian values in me. Through going to church with them, I then realised I had a talent in music,” he said.

With his music career booming in 2015, he won two awards from the Cape Town Gospel awards for Best Praise song and song of the year.

“In 2018 I got really sick and almost died because of a brain tumor. I did not work for that whole year, I only came back a year later,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by X Kwinana (@xolisakwinana)

“This is definitely not my first nomination at the Crowns, but this time it feels different. I guess it is all because of the testimonies that I have been receiving. The song is very close to my heart. I hear from fans that my music changes their lives, heals, and brings hope,” the Uyasondla hitmaker said.

His music career is not the only thing going well in his life, Kwinana has recently tied the knot and he says marriage life is good.

“I am 4 months married and so far, I am enjoying it,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by X Kwinana (@xolisakwinana)

He revealed to Sunday World that going back to school is in his cards.

“I studied Financial Management at a college but could not finish to obtain my qualification. But the pandemic proved to me that I need something to fall back on, so next year I am going back to school.”

“The thing is, in music, there will always be someone new, fresh and, in demand. A career in music is demanding, and one needs to have a proper support system to survive because it is also seasonal,” he concluded.

The Crown Gospel Awards will be taking place on Friday at the Playhouse in Durban.

The award show will be aired on SABC 2 on 28 November 2021.

Watch the music video for Sithi Bayede below:

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni