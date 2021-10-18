VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Covid-19

Colin Powel dies from Covid-19 complications at 84

By Anelisa Sibanda
LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 11: Former United States Secretary Of State Colin Powell heads to the field before the game between the Washington Redskins and the New York Giants at FedEx Field on September 11, 2011 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Johannesburg- Former United States Secretary of State Colin Powel has passed away at the age of 84.

He served as the 65th United States Secretary of State from 2001 to 2005.

Powell was the first African-American Secretary of State.

After 35 years of military service, Powell retired from the U.S. Army as a four-star general.

He also saw service and was wounded in Vietnam, an experience that later helped define his own military and political strategies.

According to reports, it is believed that Powel passed away from Covid-19 complications.

