Women in law enforcement agencies commended

Johannesburg – North West Acting Premier Motlalepula Rosho has commended women in law enforcement agencies for their sterling work of ensuring law and order in different communities, especial during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Rosho, who was accompanied by Community Safety and Transport Management MEC Sello Lehari and Head of Department Botlhale Mofokeng, led two joint law enforcement operations with women in the South African Police Service, South African Defence Force and Traffic Management.

The operation, which started with a parade at the police headquarters in Mahikeng, marked the end of Women’s Month, and continuation of COVID-19 compliance monitoring, crimes against women and children, illegal immigration, human trafficking, as well as National Road Traffic Act.

During the event, Rosho applauded and expressed her appreciation for the great work that women do to keep residents safe during and beyond women’s month, while supported by men in the law enforcement agencies.

The Acting Premier encouraged women in uniform to continue to do great work, noting that it can only be through them that law and order is being restored.

“You continue to demonstrate commitment at all material times to protect our communities, to protect our women and children. Many don’t know what you go through just to ensure law and order. Just know that we appreciate the great work that you do and you inspire a lot of people,” Rosho said.

During a joint law enforcement operation, over 94 vehicles were stopped and inspected, and 205 people were searched.

Offences encountered included driving un-roadworthy vehicles, driving without a valid driver’s licence, driving without wearing a safety belt, overloading and driving a vehicle with worn-out tyres. Over 13 offences were registered and charges issued.

Rosho also emphasised a need to work with communities, especially young people to combat crime and deal with social ills.

“Let’s work with our communities so that they start to realise that crime combating efforts will become much easier if they work with law enforcement agencies. We need to work with young boys so that we begin to crack issues like usage of Nyaope and other drugs. Dagga is now sold as biscuits or chocolates, and it’s a serious problem,” the Acting Premier said.

Lehari said women in the police, defence and traffic management force are capable of delivering on their duties like their male counterparts.

“With this operation we want to show South Africans and residents of the province that women have the capacity and can do the work. It’s not a question of, you must be a women and be promoted, but it is because they are capable. Women of this country, women of this province can do the work,” Lehari said.

– SAnews.gov.za

