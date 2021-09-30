REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Woman shares how she got robbed at the Mall of Africa

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Ayabulela Mahleza

Johannesburg- A woman has recently shared how she became a victim of what appears to be a crime syndicate, at the Mall of Africa in Midrand.

Ayabulela Mahleza took to social media to share her story of how she lost her valuables in the past week.

“Anyway, here is a detailed thread of what happened to me so that others too can be warned. I was at Mall of Africa shopping on Thursday 23 September 2021. My cellphone was in my hand the entire time until I needed to look for a specific item inside the store,” she wrote.

Ayabulela put her cellphone in her handbag, closed it, and looked for the item. She then got the item and walked to the till to pay.

“As I was walking towards the pay point, someone else’s iPhone rang in the store, so I thought it was mine and reached for it in my bag, but I could not find it.”

Ayabulela was carrying a small crossbody bag and when she looked in the trolley, it was not there, so she took out items thinking maybe it fell in there.

“At this point, it was shock and denial, because my phone was gone. I immediately asked the person who’s iPhone rang to call my phone, it rings and there’s no answer. I went to the closest ATM to block my card and then ran off to iStore so they can help me find my iPhone. We logged into my cloud and found my iPhone had already been disabled.”

Ayabulela also shared that there were people in the store, passing and shopping the same way she was.

“These people were either following me or were watching me in the shop as their next target the entire time. It must have been taken when people were passing by in the isle I was in also shopping.”

“Anyway, this was a thread to warn people of such syndicates happening at these big malls. It happens at Sandton City, Menlyn, Rosebank, and all these other malls. Criminals are extremely advanced with technology. They don’t work alone.”

Author


