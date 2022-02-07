Woman nabbed for breaking into City of Joburg offices

Johannesburg – Police have confirmed that they have placed one suspect in custody for breaking into the City of Johannesburg in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to the Johannesburg Metro Police Department, a female suspect had been arrested and charged with malicious damage to property.

“She was arrested on Monday after she was found hiding under a desk, in possession of computer hard drives,” revealed Masondo.

Gauteng police spokesperson captain Mavela Masondo said the police are investigating the case, including possible motives.

According to Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, the same suspect broke into the offices last month.

“I was called at about 2am that there was a suspect in the building. She was caught in the act according to our security officers at the Metro Centre,” the mayor said.

Phalatse said it was suspected the woman was a repeat offender, after a break-in at the same offices on 24 January. In that incident, a woman was caught on CCTV breaking into the city’s legal and development planning departments.

She allegedly interfered with around 50 computers and stole hardware.

