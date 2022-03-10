E-edition
With loadshedding, comes celebrities’ anger and frustration

By Anelisa Sibanda
Pearl Thusi

Anger, frustration and confusion settled in after an announcement on Wednesday that Eskom escalated rolling power cuts from stage 2 to stage 4 from Wednesday to Friday morning.

Following the announcement, the many celebrities took to social media to express their disappointment at the power cuts. They also touched on how government is failing in its mandate to deliver clean water, repair poor infrastructure, and fight gender-based violence.

Actress Pearl Thusi said: “Things are bad with our government. if it’s not airlines, its Eskom/power. The potholes are getting worse, water supply has been problematic, inflation … public schools need so much more attention…”

Her sentiments were shared by YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase, who shared that she has not had power for four hours. Ndamase lashed out, saying she missed an important meeting because her phone battery was critically low.

Broadcaster Mpho Letsholonyane joined in and said winter will literally be a fire as Eskom mentioned that the country could hit stage 10 of loadshedding.

 

 

Loadshedding has now been reduced from stage 4 to stage 3.

Eskom downgrades loadshedding to stage 3

