Winnie Ntshaba on Royalty Soapie awards: “We are celebrating our shine”

Johannesburg- The fifth annual Royalty Soapie awards nominees have been recently announced, CEO of the awards recently spoke to Sunday World about the highly-anticipated award ceremony.

The annual Royalty Soapie awards intends to recognize all major contributors to the South African daily TV drama entertainment industry.

Regardless of what you do in the industry could be, an actor, make-up artist, costume designer, or producer, the Royalty soapie Awards will celebrate you.

“This year we are celebrating our shine, which is why our theme is ‘stars shine brighter in darkness, that is where you see the beauty of darkness,” said Winnie”.

Winnie states that the awards are an industry event, however, due to the current covid-19 restrictions, they will have an intimate ceremony. Viewers will be able to watch the award ceremony live on Saturday the 2 October on SABC 1 at 8pm.

“These shows have sustained during the lockdown and nobody really imagined that they would be able to. Soapies have helped people escape from the realities which they were facing. Everyone was stuck indoors and in front of their TV’s and got lost in the world of soapies,” said Winnie.

This year the awards have an inclusion of five new categories, to enable the audience at home to vote for their favorites.

There are two viewers choice best actress and actor award which is a category which includes all the nominees which have been nominated.

Another added two categories are the Most popular show and the Outstanding Cinematography categories.

“One of my favorite added to the new categories is the young performer award because we can say people are newcomers , but it doesn’t necessarily mean they don’t have experience. There are young kids who are still in school, but do exceptional work as well to tell stories,” concluded Winnie.

This is the list of nominees for this years award ceremony:

TECHNICAL CATEGORIES

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM

7 de Laan Arendsvlei

Binnerlanders DiepCity

Getroud met Rugby Imbewu

Imbewu Isono

Suidooster The Estate

The Estate The Queen

OUTSTANDING EDITING TEAM OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION

7 de Laan 7de Laan

DiepCity Arendsvlei

Skeem Saam DiepCity

The Estate Isono

The Queen The Estate

uBettina Wethu uBettina Wethu

OUTSTANDING CASTING OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING & EDITING

Binnerlanders Arendsvlei

DiepCity DiepCity

Imbewu Getroud met Rugby

Isono Imbweu

Suidooster Suidooster

The Estate The Estate

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arendsvlei

DiepCity

Imbewu

The Estate

The Queen

uBettina Wethu

CREATIVE CATEGORIES

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP & OUTSTANDING WARDROBE

HAIRSTYLING

DiepCity DiepCity

Gomora Season 2 Gomora Season 2

Imbewu Scandal

Isono Suidooster

Muvhango The Estate

The Estate The Queen

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM

DiepCity

Gomora Season 2

Imbewu

Skeem Saam

Suidooster

The Estate

SUPPORTING ROLE CATEGORIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR

Emmanuel Castis as Sergio de Freitas in Binnelanders

Mzikayise Makroti as Fistos in DiepCity

Senzokuhle Radebe as Abednego Gumede in Isono

Wayne van Rooyen as Stokkies in Scandal

Matli Mohapeloa as Lesiba Molefe in The Estate

Sparky Xulu as Siya Phakathwayo in The Estate

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Quanita Adams as Laetitia in Arendsvlei

Vele Manenje as Maureen Gedeza in DiepCity

Melissa Massyn as Euvoniqué “Nesie” Griesel in Getroud met Rugby

Elizabeth Serunye as Principal in Skeem Saam

Nadia Valvekens as Suzaan Le Roux in The Estate

Linda Sebezo as Goniwe Phakathwayo in The Estate

OUTSTANDING ONSCREEN COUPLE

Clayton Evertson and Jolene Martin as

Detective Clint Smit AKA Jake and Beatrice Abrahams in Arendsvlei

Germandt Geldenhuys and Je-ani Swiegelaar as

Louis Koster and Naomi Koster in Binnelanders

Akhona Ndlovu and Nozuko Ncayiyane as

Herbert and Nox in DiepCity

Zolisa Xaluva and Thembi Seete as

Melusi Dlamini and Gladys Dlamini in Gomora Season 2

Sydney Ramakuwela and Liteboho Molise as

Mulalo and Teboho in Muvhango

Sdumo Mtshali and Jo-Anne Reyneke as

Muzi Phakathwayo and Lwandle Phakathwayo in The Estate

OUTSTANDING NEWCOMER

Chad Baai as Caleb in Arendsvlei

Chrispen Nyathi as Charleston Ncube in DiepCity

Nompumelelo Vilakazi as Sne Gwala in DiepCity

Lebohang Mpyana as Khelina Maponya in DiepCity

Luyanda Shezi as Lungile Jele in DiepCity

Na-Aymah Ally Samaai as Ouma Rabia in Suidooster

OUTSTANDING YOUNG PERFORMER

Caiden Bouwer as Ruan de Beer in Binnelanders

Roxanne Bornman as Vicky de Beer in Binnelanders

Tshiamo Molobi as Sibusiso in DiepCity

Ditebogo Ledwaba as Mbali in Generations: The Legacy

Eyethu Mkhwanazi as Mepho Bhengu in Imbewu

Bahle Tsepo Hadebe as Phenyo Bopape in The Estate

LEAD ROLE CATEGORIES

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR

Hamilton Dlamini as Bonga Jele in DiepCity

Ayanda Daweti as Chumani Langa in Scandal

Africa Tsoai as John Maputla in Skeem Saam

Aubrey Poo as Castro Kamanga in The Estate

Themba Ndaba as Brutus Khoza in The Queen

Masoja Msiza as Nkunzi in Uzalo

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS

Hildegardt Whites as Bonita Basson in 7de Laan

Nompumelelo Vilakazi as Sne Gwala in DiepCity

Katlego Danke as Thathi in Gomora Season 2

Nthati Moshesh as Mary Ndlovu in Isono

Lusanda Mbane as Boniswa Langa in Scandal

Shoki Mmola as Celia in Skeem Saam

OUTSTANDING MALE VILLAIN

Dirk Stoltz as DeWet Basson in 7de Laan

Erik Holm as Rian Malherbe in Binnelanders

Mduduzi Mabaso as Mgedeza Gedeza in DiepCity

Vusi Kunene as Jack Mabaso in Generations: The Legacy

Jack Devnarain as Sunil Maharaj in Imbewu

Emmanuel Castis as Mannie Antanopolous in Isono

OUTSTANDING FEMALE VILLAIN

Keabetswe Motsilanyane as Lesedi Moloi in 7de Laan

Ilse Klink as Dorothy Galant in Arendsvlei

Nqobile Sipamla as Thokozile Dumakude in Imbewu

Moshidi Motshegwa as Sarah in Isono

Jessica Nkosi as Thando Sebata in The Queen

Ayanda Bandla as Lakhe Amon in uBettina Wethu

OUTSTANDING DAILY TV DRAMA

DiepCity

Imbewu

Skeem Saam

The Estate

The Queen

Uzalo

PUBLIC VOTE CATEGORIES // VIEWER’S CHOICE

MOST POPULAR SHOW

7 de Laan Lingashoni

Arendsvlei Muvhango

Binnerlanders Rhythm City

Die Sentrum Skeem Saam

DiepCity Suidooster

Durban Gen The Estate

Generations: The Legacy The Legacy

Getroud met Rugby The Queen

Gomora Season 2 The River

Imbweu uBettina Wethu

Isibaya Uzalo

Isono

Scandal

VIEWER’S CHOICE BEST ACTOR

Africa Tsoai as John Maputla – Skeem Saam

Akhona Ndlovu as Herbert – DiepCity

Aubrey Poo as Castro Kamanga – The Estate

Ayanda Daweti as Chumani Langa – Scandal

Chad Baai as Caleb – Arendsvlei

Chrispen Nyathi as Charleston Ncube – DiepCity

Clayton Evertson as Detective Clint Smit AKA Jake – Arendsvlei

Dirk Stoltz as DeWet Basson – 7de Laan

Emmanuel Castis as Sergio de Freitas – Binnelanders

Emmanuel Castis as Mannie Antanopolous – Isono

Erik Holm as Rian Malherbe – Binnelanders

Germandt Geldenhuys as Louis Koster – Binnelanders

Hamilton Dlamini as Bonga Jele – DiepCity

Jack Devnarain as Sunil Maharaj – Imbewu

Masoja Msiza as Nkunzi – Uzalo

Matli Mohapeloa as Lesiba Molefe – The Estate

Mduduzi Mabaso as Mgedeza Gedeza – DiepCity

Mzikayise Makroti as Fistos – DiepCity

Sdumo Mtshali as Muzi Phakathwayo – The Estate

Senzokuhle Radebe as Abednego Gumede – Isono

Sparky Xulu as Siya Phakathwayo – The Estate

Sydney Ramakuwela as Mulalo – Muvhango

Themba Ndaba as Brutus Khoza – The Queen

Vusi Kunene as Jack Mabaso – Generations: The Legacy

Wayne van Rooyen as Stokkies – Scandal

Zolisa Xaluva as Melusi Dlamini – Gomora Season 2

VIEWER’S CHOICE BEST ACTRESS

Ayanda Bandla as Lakhe Amon – uBettina Wethu

Elizabeth Serunye as Principal – Skeem Saam

Hildegardt Whites as Bonita Basson – 7de Laan

Ilse Klink as Dorothy Galant – Arendsvlei

Je-ani Swiegelaar as Naomi Koster – Binnelanders

Jessica Nkosi as Thando Sebata – The Queen

Jo-Anne Reyneke as Lwandle Phakathwayo – The Estate

Jolene Martin as Beatrice Abrahams – Arendsvlei

Katlego Danke as Thathi – Gomora Season 2

Keabetswe Motsilanyane as Lesedi Moloi – 7de Laan

Lebohang Mpyana as Khelina Maponya – DiepCity

Linda Sebezo as Goniwe Phakathwayo – The Estate

Liteboho Molise as Teboho – Muvhango

Lusanda Mbane as Boniswa Langa – Scandal

Luyanda Shezi as Lungile Jele – DiepCity

Melissa Massyn as Euvoniqué “Nesie” Griesel – Getroud met Rugby

Moshidi Motshegwa as Sarah – Isono

Na-Aymah Ally Samaai as Ouma Rabia – Suidooster

Nadia Valvekens as Suzaan Le Roux – The Estate

Nompumelelo Vilakazi as Sne Gwala – DiepCity

Nozuko Ncayiyane as Nox – DiepCity

Nqobile Sipamla as Thokozile Dumakude – Imbewu

Nthati Moshesh as Mary Ndlovu – Isono

Quanita Adams as Laetitia – Arendsvle

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma