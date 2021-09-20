Winners of the annual 5th Royalty Soapie Awards

Johannesburg- The buzz and excitement were tangible as the red carpet of the much-anticipated fifth instalment of the Royalty Soapie Awards (RSA) exuded a feeling of pride and elegance as local talent from the small screen filled up the Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre Johannesburg, O.R. Tambo.

The prestigious gala event was hosted by talented actress Enhle-Mbali Mlotshwa and popular comedian and radio personality, Felix Hlophe. TV and radio personality Candice Modiselle handled the red carpet duties.

Proudly supported by SABC1, Tammy Tailer Nails South Africa, MGG Productions and venue partner the Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre, Johannesburg O.R. Tambo the awards celebrate the hard work, and dedication actors and technical and creative directors invest daily to produce above par work that all South Africans enjoy watching on the small screen.

The Royalty Soapie Awards are celebrating its fifth anniversary – a testament that at its nucleus, storytelling and advancing the plight of actors and actresses in South Africa makes up the core fundamentals of their standing.

Founder and CEO of RSA, Winnie Ntshaba, “My heartiest salutation to all the winners tonight, these awards recognize and celebrate the diligence and devotion to your craft. Notwithstanding the difficult period we find ourselves in due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we still managed to attain a lot. It is through film and television that life becomes, and for that, we thank our cast and crew who continue to redefine, reinvent and reimagine their crafts for the viewers.”

“This five-year milestone has been a fantastic journey of seeing a dream coming to fruition. As an actress, I saw a need to create a platform to celebrate the hard work of individuals and productions behind the daily tv drama industry and the success it enjoys in the television industry currently. Make the most of your Royalty Soapie Award and wear your title with respect! Congratulations once again,” she adds.

The star-studded awards ceremony was attended by Mzansi’s A-listers and top fashionistas including :Thembi Seete; Linda Mtoba; Thuli Phongola; Phuthi Kgomo; Khaya Dladla; Tumi Morake; Sophie Ndaba; etc .

Lucky public voters were treated to a full VIP red carpet experience at the ceremony when they got a chance to rub shoulders with the who’s who of the entertainment industry.

The 5th Royalty Soapie Award winners are:

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION

Binnerlanders

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM

DiepCity

OUTSTANDING EDITING TEAM

The Queen

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION

uBettina Wethu

OUTSTANDING CASTING

DiepCity

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING & EDITING

Getroud met Rugby

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY

Imbewu

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

Gomora Season 2

OUTSTANDING WARDROBE

The Estate

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM

The Estate

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR

Emmanuel Castis as Sergio de Freitas

in Binnelanders

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Elizabeth Serunye as Principal

in Skeem Saam

OUTSTANDING ONSCREEN COUPLE

Zolisa Xaluva and Thembi Seete as

Melusi Dlamini and Gladys Dlamini

in Gomora Season 2

OUTSTANDING NEWCOMER

Nompumelelo Vilakazi as Sne Gwala

in DiepCity

OUTSTANDING YOUNG PERFORMER

Ditebogo Ledwaba as Mbali

in Generations: The Legacy

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR

Aubrey Poo as Castro Kamanga

in The Estate

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS

Lusanda Mbane as Boniswa Langa

in Scandal

OUTSTANDING MALE VILLAIN

Vusi Kunene as Jack Mabaso

in Generations: The Legacy

OUTSTANDING FEMALE VILLAIN

Jessica Nkosi as Thando Sebata

in The Queen

OUTSTANDING DAILY TV DRAMA

DiepCity

VIEWER’S CHOICE: MOST POPULAR SHOW

Skeem Saam

VIEWER’S CHOICE BEST ACTOR

Chrispen Nyathi as Charleston Ncube

DiepCity

VIEWER’S CHOICE BEST ACTRESS

Lebohang Mpyana as Khelina Maponya

DiepCity

SOCIAL COHESION RECOGNITION AWARD

Suidooster

BACKGROUND ACTOR

Themba Sibanyoni as Sanger

Diepcity

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS RECIPIENT

Dr Lillian Dube

The glitz and glam of the red carpet and the awards ceremony will be broadcast on the 2nd of October 2021 from 7.30 pm on SABC 1 Mzansi Fo Sho!

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma