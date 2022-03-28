Will Smith smacks Chris Rock at the Oscars

Comedian Chris Rock was at the receiving end of a hot klap delivered by Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

The awards held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood would see an emotional Will Smith walk away with the best actor award for his role in King Richard – based on the true story of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams and their father’s role in their success.

Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett, became the subject of Rock’s jokes which Smith didn’t take lightly to.

Jada has been open about her Alopecia condition and Rock poked fun at her baldness when he said: “Jada I love you, G.I Jane 2, can’t wait to see it.”

Jada rolled her eyes at the comedian and an angry Smith proceeded to walk to the stage and smacked Rock. A clip that has now gone viral on social media.

Viewers realised that this awkward move was unscripted.

Smith walked back to his seat and swore at Rock, who was still trying to make the light of the situation.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your F*&n mouth,” Smith yelled twice.

Actor Denzel Washington had to console Smith during a commercial break.

The actor, upon receiving his award, his first gold statuette, apologised for his behaviour.

“Denzel said to me a few minutes ago, ‘At your highest moment, be careful. That’s when the devil comes for you. I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams.

“Thank you for this honor, thank you for this moment, I thank you on behalf of Richard and the entire Williams family,” said Smith adding that he hoped the Academy would invite him back.

