“Why Me” hitmaker Audiomarc teams up with Blxckie & Nasty C

Johannesburg- “Why Me” hitmaker Audiomarc has teamed up with Blxckie and Nasty C.

This comes after he has produced another impressive dance track.

The 31-year-old is a gentleman who needs no introduction however a name always worth mentioning, Durban born, Hip Hop/Trap DJ, and adept producer Audiomarc.

After dropping his successful debut single, Catch It, and following it up with another smash hit single Audio Czzle, Audiomarc is back again with another track that promises to be better than ever.

This time having prepared for us his new jam titled ‘Why Me’ which he teamed up with Hip Hop sensations Blxckie & Nasty C.

The Single dropped officially on the 8th of October 2021 and has started off the festive quarter on hip-hop high.

‘WhyMe’ was produced by Versa & Audiomarc and mixed and mastered by Nasty C, which should come as no surprise as this artist has never shied away from showing his passion which he puts into everything that he does.

We’ve always known Audiomarc to offer sounds that are distinctive and powerful in his delivery, and with his years in the industry, this is a trait we have come to appreciate from the musical maestro.

Audiomarc has always created music for people that have a connection for music as he does and authentic sounds which cater for every individual that can appreciate hip hop for what it’s developed to be and what it’s always stood for as a leading genre.

The DJ has no intentions of slowing down but every intention of keeping us entertained, which his fans can always appreciate.

This November, we can look forward to a much-anticipated EP from the DJ, which will have an interesting array of features and collaborations which promise to make his upcoming EP the best we’ve seen from Audiomarc.

‘Why Me’ is available across all digital platforms for download

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma