We will offer ‘Graduation Allowance’ to unemployed graduates, Malema says

Johannesburg – The Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema’s election campaign trail remarks lately caused a stir in having voters’ confidence in the party.

Malema who has been vocal since the party’s election manifesto last month, has been making promises to South Africans as the party eagers to take over executive power.

While delivering a speech to students at Cape Metro in Bellville Cape Town, Malema said the party will introduce a ‘graduation allowance’ as a salary token for all unemployed graduates.

The EFF took to Western Cape as part of their campaign trail to lobby for more votes ahead of municipal elections in two weeks time.

Malema told student members that the opposition party will pay unemployed students while they were looking for work.

“There must be an allowance and it must be a proper allowance of a person who has graduated so that many generations are not discouraged from going to school,” addressed Malema.

“They know if I don’t go to school and I don’t get employment, government will give me a graduation allowance whilst they are still looking to create a post for me.”

“We must have a list of everyone who graduated and names to follow them so that we know they graduated to what. But this government has got no capacity to do so,” he said.

According to Malema, the unemployment rate is a serious concern for the country, and it discourages students from furthering their studies.

South Africa’s unemployment rate rose to 44.4% in the second quarter, which placed the country to the highest on a global list of 82 countries.

