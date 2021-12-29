Ways to make sure your home is safe this festive

Johannesburg- Festive is upon us and the spirit of togetherness is also with us.

It is time to gather with friends and family.

With gifts and everything, it is possible for burglars to attempt breaking in at your house, here are tips on how to make sure you are safe.

Keep your gifts out of sight, this will make it difficult for burglars to think of what they can steal.

Make sure your lights are always on, if you will be out until late, leave your lights on as this will scare them away.

Be careful of what you post on social media, oversharing might get you in trouble.

Keep your location to yourself, if you’re travelling out of the city do not share your location, this will lead burglars to your home.

Do not leave valuables in your car, make sure everything is hidden or taken indoors.

Secure your home, make sure your doors are closed and windows are closed before you leave. Inform your neighbours or security company of your away dates so they can look out for you.

