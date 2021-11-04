Ways to help cope with record high fuel price hike

Johannesburg – The recently announced record fuel price hikes will further put a strain on the pockets of consumers who are looking to recover following a tough couple of months.

From November 2021, consumers will pay close to R20 per litre of fuel as the price of petrol will rise by R1.21 whilst diesel will increase by R1.48.

According to Raj Makanjee, FNB Retail Chief Executive, “Fuel is one of the popular spend categories among our individual middle-income and affluent customers. As a result, we are encouraging the 1.75 million FNB and RMB Private Bank customers who qualify to earn fuel rewards at Engen every month to capitalise on their rewards to help them weather the tough financial times.”

“In the last 12 months, our customers have earned and spent in excess of R450 million in eBucks fuel rewards at Engen, and we are constantly looking for ways to enable even more customers to earn fuel rewards.”

Johan Moolman, eBucks Rewards CEO says, “Our eBucks Rewards programme offers relief by rewarding members for their banking behaviour and helping them save and stretch their hard-earned money during tough times.

In the past 12 months, our programme has played a crucial role in helping members to manage their essential household spending and freeing up much-needed cash to supplement earnings for other priorities in their households.”

“We have also provided our members with powerful tools on the FNB App such as ‘Track my rewards’ and ‘Earn more eBucks’, which allow our members to track their current banking behaviour daily and easily perform the necessary banking behaviours to move up a reward level and earn more eBucks in the upcoming month.

We want to make it easy for our members to earn eBucks so that they can use them to supplement their household income, especially during these times of uncertainty,” adds Moolman.

Through eBucks, FNB and RMB Private Bank customers can use their rewards to maximise their savings this travel season. Customers can earn up to R8 per litre back in eBucks when they spend at Engen on vehicles financed through WesBank that are uploaded on the nav» Car functionality on the FNB App.

In addition, qualifying customers can also redeem a breakfast or burger voucher from Wimpy at participating Engen 1Stops to make their travel less costly, through their FNB or RMB Private Bank app. For those planning on air travel, qualifying FNB and RMB Private Bank customers can also enjoy from 5% to 40% discounts on all local flights booked via eBucks Travel between 15 October until 15 November 2021.

“Our philosophy has always been to find ways to help our customers. Through our eBucks Rewards programme, we are delivering on that promise by reducing the cost of living, rewarding members for good money management, and creating valuable opportunities for them to save and grow their money,” concludes Moolman.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World