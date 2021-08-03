Ways to beat Covid-19 financial stress in the entertainment industry

Johannesburg – COVID19 has had a devastating effect on the entertainment industry so we found out how Music Festival King, Theresho Selesho, feels about the loss of income to so many and try to find some solutions.

Culture entrepreneur, involved in music festivals, events, venues, art and brand strategy, Theresho Selesho has been involved in the events space for several years with properties such as OppiKoppi festival, Tshwanefontein, Alchemy Music Festival, Music Is King, Sonic Cities and outside of music.

“I’m also involved with the exciting Botho Project Space with artist Nelson Makamo and African Beer Emporium a venue in Pretoria”, announced the talented one.

The multitalented creator loves his job and laments that Covid has had a dire effect on the industry.

“It is no secret that COVID has terrorised the creative industry especially the eventing industry, which has suffered great losses and has affected and continues to affect the entire value chain that makes up our industry. The “environment” in which we have had to operate under very strict regulations has not been conducive at all. But all is not lost. We have had to come together like we have never done before as an industry and discuss our short comings and act on how best we collaborate where it makes sense with each other in order to come out of the situation that we are in.”

This has, in turn, delivered some new models, ways of working and birthed some new projects.

“But we are not desponded and are working., look out for “The Breakfast Club” at African Beer Emporium in Pretoria,” he added.

He is also very excited about his current involvement with Night Embassy Joburg by Jagermeister because of the brave space that Night Embassy plays in and the potential impact that the project will have on the local nightlife scene and creative economy.

“The idea of creating a platform that empowers diverse creative communities to create their best work, get funding, mentorship from an experienced creative board, supported by a world class production team that will help bring your ideas to life is fantastic! This is a refreshing take on a global brand partnering with creatives in a true sense that is equitable for both parties, while lifting the Joburg nightlife scene and culture as a whole.”

Yes, but what does that entail?

“Night Embassy is a global platform created by Jagermeister to lift and celebrate Joburg’s nightlife through creativity. The aim is to find four exciting creative minds or collectives from Joburg’s communities. The campaign will help bring these creative’s projects to life over a four-week period, through funding their projects, receiving mentorship from an experienced creative board and production support from a world class production team that will assist them in executing their projects. Any creative, poet, writer, musician, designer, visual artist can benefit from this platform and they should enter because this global campaign is an open brief for them to create and present whatever they want, to help celebrate Joburg’s nightlife,” said Selesho.

“I like the project because it is balanced.. the selected four ambassadors will receive, funding, mentorship and support from a production team which will help them deliver their best work’. Selesho adds that this is an important initiative for culture and night life which has bled over the last 18 months.” Selesho further said.

“This project is a vote of local and global confidence in our scene and has the opportunity to breath much needed life into many creatives back rooms, studios, bed rooms and offices. The campaign is also meeting creatives where they are at and the way that it is structured has the potential of lifting the whole scene as a whole allowing us to showcase the amazing talents that exists in Joburg. It’s also easy to enter.”

My role will be helping in spreading the word about this exciting project, the selection of the four ambassadors, mentoring them and helping them bring their best work to life and I’m honestly hoping to be surprised. I am looking forward to discovering close knit creative communities that are doing amazing things, who have strong bonds with their audiences, fans, friends that can use this platform to showcase their culture, which can be scaled and celebrated because there are a lot of super talented creatives in Joburg. The pace at which, what we have known as “sub-cultures” is growing to be “culture” is what excites me the most.”

So there you go creative people, use this opportunity to showcase your skill and bring life back into the industry while making money.

Please we need to party and get out of these ghastly pyjamas and tracksuits.

Sunday World

Author



Kuli Roberts