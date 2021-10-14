Watch: Videos of Phori and Thuli surface, making fans believe they are an item

Johannesburg- Tweeps are busy digging into Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa’s files to prove what they believe to be true, that the pair are actually dating.

This comes after Thuli set the record straight, saying she and the well-known producer and DJ are not dating and she is single.

A video has surfaced of Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch on an Instagram live with Maphorisa, where Lorch asked him where Thuli was, which raised more suspicion to tweeps because Maphorisa did the same thing to Lorch when his relationship with actress Natasha Thahane was still hidden.

Y’all stop, we’re not dating! I’m so done with you guys! 😂 — Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) October 12, 2021

…and the truth remains, I’m single 😌 — Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) October 12, 2021

Take a look at some tweeps bringing all the evidence to convince themselves that the relationship exists:

Are the people who are releasing Phori's files working with Shimza? Coz the timing 👌😂 — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) October 12, 2021

Lorch confirmed it "Thuli wa Phori"🤣🤣🤣. pic.twitter.com/wYwNuhTXtD — Felix Mothemane (@felix_mothemane) October 12, 2021

Phori to Lorch : " Please tell your girlfriend to bring her friend" And Natasha delivered 🤐 pic.twitter.com/NDVbAnpaU3 — Certified A-Reece Fan (@siba_dee) October 13, 2021

I swear Phori and Thuli P know each other naked😏 pic.twitter.com/jBsIid1b7G — TEBZA (@tebogo_visser) October 12, 2021

Lorch and Phori discussing Natasha and Thuli on IG live😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eZSmPANbgF — Karabo (@karabeast24) October 13, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thulisile Phongolo (@thuliphongolo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thulisile Phongolo (@thuliphongolo)

Coceka Magubeni